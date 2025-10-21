Tetyana Berezhna became the new Minister of Culture of Ukraine

On October 21, the Ukrainian parliament supported the decision to appoint Tetyana Berezhnaya to the dual position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine and Minister of Culture of Ukraine. 266 MPs voted "in favor".

Tetyana Berezhna officially joined the Cabinet of Ministers team

It is worth noting that the Council ultimately voted to separate "strategic communications" from the Ministry of Culture.

According to the latest data, the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting, Ukrinform, foreign broadcasting, the Center for Strategic Communications, and United News will operate under the management of the Ukrainian government.

However, the formation of information policy, the issue of journalist safety, and European integration processes will remain under the ministry.

What is important to understand is that Tetyana Berezhna has served as the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025.

This happened after Yulia Svirydenko was appointed to the new Cabinet of Ministers, but the post of head of the Ministry of Culture remained vacant.

According to experts, this is the only ministry headed by a temporary acting minister, and she lacked at least several specialized deputies.

Tetyana Berezhna is a lawyer and jurist by training. For the past few years, she has served as Svyrydenko's deputy as Minister of Economy.