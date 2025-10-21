Zelenskyy named the only way to bring Putin to the negotiating table
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy named the only way to bring Putin to the negotiating table

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
“Tomahawks” can really influence Putin
According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, it is the possibility of providing Ukraine with American long-range Tomahawk missiles that may persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to engage in real diplomacy.

Points of attention

  • Putin's response to the Tomahawk threat underscores the effectiveness of strong deterrence in promoting dialogue and preventing Russian aggression.
  • The urgency to address Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and energy facilities calls for immediate action and united diplomatic efforts to restore peace.

“Tomahawks” can really influence Putin

The Head of State drew the attention of the international community to the fact that repair work is still ongoing in several regions of Ukraine after Russian strikes.

According to Zelensky, every region is doing everything possible to restore energy supply.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the country's leader called on diplomats and politicians to make every effort to bring Putin to the negotiating table.

Just a few weeks ago, Putin felt the real pressure and threat of the Tomahawks, and immediately showed a willingness to return to diplomacy. And as soon as the pressure eased a little, the Russians began to try to jump off diplomacy, to postpone dialogue.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He also emphasized that Russian tactics remain unchanged — the killing of innocent civilians and terror through cold.

The world has no right to ignore the fact that on the eve of winter, the aggressor country is practically launching daily attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and energy facilities.

"Only pressure on Russia can fix and stop this. Only the sufficient long-range of our defense will bring Putin back to reality. We must end this war, and only pressure will lead to peace," Zelensky is convinced.

