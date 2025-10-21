Zelenskyy named the only way to bring Putin to the negotiating table

According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, it is the possibility of providing Ukraine with American long-range Tomahawk missiles that may persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to engage in real diplomacy.
Points of attention
- Putin's response to the Tomahawk threat underscores the effectiveness of strong deterrence in promoting dialogue and preventing Russian aggression.
- The urgency to address Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and energy facilities calls for immediate action and united diplomatic efforts to restore peace.
“Tomahawks” can really influence Putin
The Head of State drew the attention of the international community to the fact that repair work is still ongoing in several regions of Ukraine after Russian strikes.
According to Zelensky, every region is doing everything possible to restore energy supply.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the country's leader called on diplomats and politicians to make every effort to bring Putin to the negotiating table.
He also emphasized that Russian tactics remain unchanged — the killing of innocent civilians and terror through cold.
The world has no right to ignore the fact that on the eve of winter, the aggressor country is practically launching daily attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and energy facilities.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-