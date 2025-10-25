Air defense neutralized 54 targets during the combined Russian strike

During the night of October 24-25, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 62 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs, and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

How the air defense worked on October 24-25

This time, the missiles flew from the Rostov and Kursk regions, and the drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 40 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed four ballistic missiles and 50 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Five ballistic missiles and 12 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 4 locations.