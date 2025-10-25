Air defense neutralized 54 targets during the combined Russian strike
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 54 targets during the combined Russian strike

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked on October 24-25
Читати українською

During the night of October 24-25, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 62 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs, and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data indicates that air defenses shot down/suppressed four ballistic missiles and 50 enemy drones in various regions of Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian defenders urge vigilance and adherence to safety rules as the threat of enemy UAVs in the airspace persists. Together, towards victory!

How the air defense worked on October 24-25

This time, the missiles flew from the Rostov and Kursk regions, and the drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 40 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed four ballistic missiles and 50 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Five ballistic missiles and 12 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 4 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a signal." Germany is actively preparing for war with Russia
Germany soberly assesses the threat from Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has gained a new trump card in the war against Russia — the enemy is panicking
Decoy drones - why they are so important
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New Russian attack on Kyiv — one person killed, 10 injured
State Emergency Service
The Russian attack on Kyiv on October 25 — what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?