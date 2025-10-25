Russians killed 2 people and injured 7 more in Dnipropetrovsk region

During the night of October 25, Russian invaders fired missiles and drones at settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the latest reports, two people were killed and seven others were injured.
Points of attention
- The acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, condemned the attacks and provided details on the areas targeted by the Russian army.
- Local authorities reported on additional attacks by Russian forces on communities like Verbkiv and Nikopol, causing further damages to property and infrastructure.
Consequences of Russian terror in the Dnipropetrovsk region
A statement on this occasion was made by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko.
According to the latter, the Russians struck the Sinelnyky region with missiles and UAVs.
This time, the Petropavlivska, Malomykhailivska, and Pokrovska communities came under enemy attack.
The State Emergency Service officially confirmed the death of a rescuer during a repeated strike by the Russian army.
It is also indicated that the Russian army attacked the Verbkiv community of the Pavlohrad district with drones, as a result of which the infrastructure was damaged.
Local authorities indicate that during the night of October 25, Russian occupiers struck Nikopol with kamikaze drones and artillery.
