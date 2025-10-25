Russians killed 2 people and injured 7 more in Dnipropetrovsk region
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

During the night of October 25, Russian invaders fired missiles and drones at settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the latest reports, two people were killed and seven others were injured.

  • The acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, condemned the attacks and provided details on the areas targeted by the Russian army.
  • Local authorities reported on additional attacks by Russian forces on communities like Verbkiv and Nikopol, causing further damages to property and infrastructure.

Consequences of Russian terror in the Dnipropetrovsk region

A statement on this occasion was made by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko.

According to the latter, the Russians struck the Sinelnyky region with missiles and UAVs.

This time, the Petropavlivska, Malomykhailivska, and Pokrovska communities came under enemy attack.

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

Two people died. Seven more were injured. Fires broke out. Apartment and private buildings, an outbuilding, a shop, and a car were damaged, — said Gaivanenko.

The State Emergency Service officially confirmed the death of a rescuer during a repeated strike by the Russian army.

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

It is also indicated that the Russian army attacked the Verbkiv community of the Pavlohrad district with drones, as a result of which the infrastructure was damaged.

Local authorities indicate that during the night of October 25, Russian occupiers struck Nikopol with kamikaze drones and artillery.

A garage and a car were set on fire. Two more private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged due to the shelling of the city that occurred yesterday evening, — added Haivanenko.

