Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev has begun claiming that aggressor Russia, the United States and Ukraine are "close to a diplomatic solution" that would end the Russia-Ukraine war. He also unexpectedly praised the position of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Kremlin is pleased with Zelensky's new position

During a visit to the United States for meetings with American officials, Dmitriev made a number of loud and unexpected statements.

According to him, talks between American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have apparently not been canceled, as the US president claimed, and that they will likely take place at a later date.

Moreover, Kirill Dmitriev assured that Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington are "close to a diplomatic solution" that will put an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"I believe that Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are actually quite close to a diplomatic solution," he said. Share

In addition, he unexpectedly called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that the negotiations could concern the front line a "big step."

"This is a big step by President Zelensky to acknowledge that these are front lines. His previous position was that Russia should completely withdraw, so I think we are quite close to a diplomatic solution that can be worked out," Dmitriev said. Share

Interestingly, Putin himself cynically does not recognize Zelensky as the president of Ukraine, but his envoy seems to have a different opinion.