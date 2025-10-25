Ukraine struck 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as artillery of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict signifies a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, with numerous combat clashes taking place on the front lines.
- The military actions highlight the intensity and strategic importance of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 25, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 25.10.25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,135,990 (+910) people
tanks — 11,287 (+4) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,459 (+1) units.
artillery systems — 33,987 (+15) units.
MLRS — 1,526 (+0) units.
Air defense means — 1,230 (+0) units.
aircraft — 428 (+0) units.
helicopters — 346 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 74,185 (+359) units.
cruise missiles — 3,880 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 1 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,436 (+80) units.
special equipment — 3,981 (+0) units.
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 67 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 141 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,534 attacks, including 74 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,707 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
