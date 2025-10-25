Death toll from Russian attack in Kyiv rises

As of 11:07, two victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital of Ukraine, which took place on the night of October 25, are already known. One of the victims died in the hospital.
Points of attention
- Kyiv rescuers are actively working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling, with more than 200 rescuers and 57 pieces of equipment involved in the operation.
- Air defense forces successfully neutralized a significant number of the enemy targets, but the city continues to face the aftermath of the brutal attack.
Russians killed two more Kyiv residents
The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported another victim of Russian terror:
It is also currently known that 10 people were injured as a result of massive enemy shelling.
As of 10:20 a.m., Kyiv rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling.
More than 200 rescuers and 57 pieces of equipment were involved in the liquidation. The aviation of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was also involved.
That night, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and strike drones.
During the night of October 24-25, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 62 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs, and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize 54 enemy targets.
