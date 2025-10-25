Death toll from Russian attack in Kyiv rises
Death toll from Russian attack in Kyiv rises

Kyiv City Military Administration
Russians killed two more Kyiv residents
As of 11:07, two victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital of Ukraine, which took place on the night of October 25, are already known. One of the victims died in the hospital.

  • Kyiv rescuers are actively working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling, with more than 200 rescuers and 57 pieces of equipment involved in the operation.
  • Air defense forces successfully neutralized a significant number of the enemy targets, but the city continues to face the aftermath of the brutal attack.

Russians killed two more Kyiv residents

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported another victim of Russian terror:

One of the victims of the attack died in hospital. Russia killed two people from Kyiv in its attack last night.

It is also currently known that 10 people were injured as a result of massive enemy shelling.

As of 10:20 a.m., Kyiv rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling.

More than 200 rescuers and 57 pieces of equipment were involved in the liquidation. The aviation of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was also involved.

That night, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and strike drones.

As a result of the shelling, there were hits in the Desnyansky, Dniprovsky and Darnytsky districts. At one of the locations, a non-residential building caught fire. Also, at another address, debris fell on an open area. As a result, the glazing of windows in nearby buildings was damaged.

During the night of October 24-25, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 62 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs, and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize 54 enemy targets.

