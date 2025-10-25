Zelensky revealed the scale of Russia's missile terror in 2025

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that from the beginning of 2025 to October 25, the aggressor country Russia launched about 770 ballistic missiles and more than 50 "Daggers" at peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.
Points of attention
- As Russian terror escalates, the focus shifts to bolstering Ukraine's defense with Patriot systems, highlighting the importance of allies fulfilling their commitments to support Kyiv.
- The President underlines the crucial role of global cooperation in combating such acts of evil, stressing the imperative for partners to provide immediate assistance in protecting Ukraine from further missile attacks.
Zelensky calls on the world not to ignore Russian crimes
The Head of State draws the attention of allies to the fact that during this night, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with dozens of strike drones and nine ballistic missiles.
Kyiv was the city that suffered the most on October 25, where two deaths are already known.
As Russian terror continues to escalate, the president's team is forced to pay special attention to Patriot systems.
According to Zelensky, this issue can be successfully resolved if the allies fulfill their promises to Kyiv.
