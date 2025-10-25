Zelensky revealed the scale of Russia's missile terror in 2025
Zelensky revealed the scale of Russia's missile terror in 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky calls on the world not to ignore Russian crimes
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that from the beginning of 2025 to October 25, the aggressor country Russia launched about 770 ballistic missiles and more than 50 "Daggers" at peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

Points of attention

  • As Russian terror escalates, the focus shifts to bolstering Ukraine's defense with Patriot systems, highlighting the importance of allies fulfilling their commitments to support Kyiv.
  • The President underlines the crucial role of global cooperation in combating such acts of evil, stressing the imperative for partners to provide immediate assistance in protecting Ukraine from further missile attacks.

Zelensky calls on the world not to ignore Russian crimes

The Head of State draws the attention of allies to the fact that during this night, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with dozens of strike drones and nine ballistic missiles.

Kyiv was the city that suffered the most on October 25, where two deaths are already known.

My condolences to the family and friends. Dozens of people were injured. And almost every attack against our people is a combined strike with ballistics. Since the beginning of this year alone, Russia has fired about 770 ballistic missiles and more than 50 "daggers" at Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As Russian terror continues to escalate, the president's team is forced to pay special attention to Patriot systems.

According to Zelensky, this issue can be successfully resolved if the allies fulfill their promises to Kyiv.

"No country should be left alone in the face of such evil. We need to continue cooperation. Everything can be done: partners have the necessary systems, and they can help protect Ukraine right now," the head of state emphasized.

