Trump prepares for important talks on Ukraine

American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he will soon meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- One of the key topics of discussion between Trump and Xi Jinping will be the situation between Russia and Ukraine, including measures to halt the purchase of Russian oil.
- The talks between Trump and Xi Jinping hold the potential to significantly impact the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with hopes for diplomatic progress towards peace.
Trump wants to talk to Xi about Ukraine
The American leader spoke about his plans while speaking to reporters on board the plane en route to Malaysia.
Donald Trump hopes that official Beijing will help the United States on the path to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.
The head of the White House once again reiterated that he has an excellent relationship with the leader of the PRC.
Interestingly, Trump previously confirmed that he intends to talk to the Chinese leader to finally stop buying Russian oil.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-