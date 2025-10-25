Trump prepares for important talks on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump prepares for important talks on Ukraine

The White House
Trump wants to talk to Xi about Ukraine
Читати українською

American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he will soon meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • One of the key topics of discussion between Trump and Xi Jinping will be the situation between Russia and Ukraine, including measures to halt the purchase of Russian oil.
  • The talks between Trump and Xi Jinping hold the potential to significantly impact the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with hopes for diplomatic progress towards peace.

Trump wants to talk to Xi about Ukraine

The American leader spoke about his plans while speaking to reporters on board the plane en route to Malaysia.

Donald Trump hopes that official Beijing will help the United States on the path to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

We have imposed very serious sanctions on Russia. I think these sanctions will be very tough. But I would like China to help us.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The head of the White House once again reiterated that he has an excellent relationship with the leader of the PRC.

One of the topics we will talk about is the situation between Russia and Ukraine. 7,000 people are dying every week. Soldiers, mostly soldiers. And we will certainly talk about it. He would like it to end, too, — said Donald Trump.

Interestingly, Trump previously confirmed that he intends to talk to the Chinese leader to finally stop buying Russian oil.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"A big step by President Zelensky." Putin talked about a quick end to the war
The Kremlin is pleased with Zelensky's new position
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Danish Prime Minister Reveals Putin's Strategy and Declares Its Failure
Frederiksen explained Putin's logic during the war
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A key facility of the Southern Energy System was attacked in Russia
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Another electrical substation attacked in Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?