Trump prepares for important talks on Ukraine

American leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he will soon meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump wants to talk to Xi about Ukraine

The American leader spoke about his plans while speaking to reporters on board the plane en route to Malaysia.

Donald Trump hopes that official Beijing will help the United States on the path to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

We have imposed very serious sanctions on Russia. I think these sanctions will be very tough. But I would like China to help us. Donald Trump President of the United States

The head of the White House once again reiterated that he has an excellent relationship with the leader of the PRC.

One of the topics we will talk about is the situation between Russia and Ukraine. 7,000 people are dying every week. Soldiers, mostly soldiers. And we will certainly talk about it. He would like it to end, too, — said Donald Trump. Share

Interestingly, Trump previously confirmed that he intends to talk to the Chinese leader to finally stop buying Russian oil.