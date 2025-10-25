A key facility of the Southern Energy System was attacked in Russia
A key facility of the Southern Energy System was attacked in Russia

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Another electrical substation attacked in Russia
On October 25, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, officially confirmed that the Balashovskaya electrical substation in the Volgograd region of Russia was attacked.

Points of attention

  • The missile strike on the dam of the Bilhorod reservoir by the Armed Forces of Ukraine adds to the escalating tensions in the area.
  • Understanding the implications of these attacks is crucial for assessing the security and stability of the energy infrastructure in the region.

Another electrical substation attacked in Russia

Andriy Kovalenko draws attention to the fact that this station provides electricity to the military facilities of the Russian invaders.

What is important to understand is that, first of all, we are talking about the Volgograd Military District and the infrastructure of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In Russia, the Balashovskaya 500 kV substation in the Volgograd region was attacked. This is a key facility of the Southern Power System of the Russian Federation, which supplies power to the Volgograd Military District, facilities of the Ministry of Defense, and transport energy hubs on the Saratov-Voronezh route, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation said in a statement.

It is also worth noting that the aggressor country has recently lost another substation of this type — "Veskhaima".

According to Oleksandr Kovalenko, this significantly exacerbates the problems with energy supply to the military in the region.

Also on the morning of October 25, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile strike on the dam of the Bilhorod reservoir.

According to the latest reports, the dam was attacked by several Himars missiles.

The attack damaged several buildings with technical equipment, the lifting mechanisms of one of the sluice gates, and the dam crest. However, the dam itself was not destroyed.

