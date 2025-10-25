Europe has decided to finally destroy Russia's oil sector
Europe has decided to finally destroy Russia's oil sector

Europe is determined
Source:  Politico

As Politico reports, British leader Keir Starmer has vowed to "take Russian oil and gas off the global market" as part of efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Other European leaders have joined his plan.

Points of attention

  • Key European leaders are strategizing and collaborating, with the goal of squeezing the entire Russian 'oil sphere' to compel the Russian dictator to engage in meaningful peace talks.
  • The coalition of allies, including Ukraine, the US, and Japan, are working together to escalate actions against Russia's oil industry and force Putin to come to the negotiation table.

As journalists managed to find out, Starmer convened a meeting of Kyiv partners.

The main goal is to strengthen US President Donald Trump's major intervention in the fight against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the announcement of American sanctions against the two largest oil companies in Russia.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte hopes that these new, powerful restrictions will deprive Russia of revenue and significantly increase pressure on Putin.

Starmer, Zelensky and Rutte met in London with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof ahead of a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing", which was joined for the first time by Japan.

They drew attention to the fact that Surgutneftegaz, Putin's personal company, has not yet been subject to sanctions.

Ukraine's allies believe that if they managed to squeeze the entire Russian "oil sphere," the Russian dictator would definitely agree to real peace negotiations.

