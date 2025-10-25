As Politico reports, British leader Keir Starmer has vowed to "take Russian oil and gas off the global market" as part of efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Other European leaders have joined his plan.

Europe is determined

As journalists managed to find out, Starmer convened a meeting of Kyiv partners.

The main goal is to strengthen US President Donald Trump's major intervention in the fight against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the announcement of American sanctions against the two largest oil companies in Russia.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte hopes that these new, powerful restrictions will deprive Russia of revenue and significantly increase pressure on Putin.

Starmer, Zelensky and Rutte met in London with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof ahead of a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing", which was joined for the first time by Japan. Share

They drew attention to the fact that Surgutneftegaz, Putin's personal company, has not yet been subject to sanctions.