Zelenskyy showed the OCTOPUS interceptor drone for the first time
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy showed the OCTOPUS interceptor drone for the first time

Office of the President of Ukraine
OCTOPUS will protect Ukrainian skies
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a new OCTOPUS interceptor drone, which was created by joint efforts of Ukrainian and British engineers. The official presentation took place during an official visit to the United Kingdom

Points of attention

  • The interceptor drone is set to undergo testing in Ukraine, with successful results leading to scaled-up production in both the UK and Ukrainian facilities.
  • OCTOPUS is primarily targeting Russian strike UAVs like Shahed-136/'Geran-2' and is seen as a promising development in enhancing air defense capabilities along NATO's eastern border.

OCTOPUS will protect Ukrainian skies

The Office of the President of Ukraine officially confirmed that the process of producing these devices for testing in Ukraine is starting in Britain.

If all tests are successful, then production will be scaled up both in the UK and at Ukrainian enterprises.

Photo: screenshot

Currently, London is set to produce about 2,000 OCTOPUS units at its facilities each month for delivery to Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the key task of this interceptor is to neutralize Russian strike UAVs, primarily Shahed-136/"Geran-2".

According to the developers, the main advantage of OCTOPUS is its economic feasibility.

First of all, its cost is less than 10% of the price of the targets it is capable of destroying, making it a profitable alternative to expensive anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that Keir Starmer's team is considering OCTOPUS as a potential base for a European "drone wall" — a permanent air defense system along NATO's eastern border that would counter Russian targets.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump prepares for important talks on Ukraine
The White House
Trump wants to talk to Xi about Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe has decided to finally destroy Russia's oil sector
Europe is determined
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky revealed the scale of Russia's missile terror in 2025
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky calls on the world not to ignore Russian crimes

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?