Zelenskyy showed the OCTOPUS interceptor drone for the first time

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a new OCTOPUS interceptor drone, which was created by joint efforts of Ukrainian and British engineers. The official presentation took place during an official visit to the United Kingdom

OCTOPUS will protect Ukrainian skies

The Office of the President of Ukraine officially confirmed that the process of producing these devices for testing in Ukraine is starting in Britain.

If all tests are successful, then production will be scaled up both in the UK and at Ukrainian enterprises.

Photo: screenshot

Currently, London is set to produce about 2,000 OCTOPUS units at its facilities each month for delivery to Ukraine.

I thank @Keir_Starmer and the people of the United Kingdom for their steadfast support of our country in our fight against Russian aggression.



Today, I discussed with the Prime Minister the development of defense cooperation and ways to increase pressure on Russia.



I presented… pic.twitter.com/L2k2SSOTsQ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 24, 2025

What is important to understand is that the key task of this interceptor is to neutralize Russian strike UAVs, primarily Shahed-136/"Geran-2".

According to the developers, the main advantage of OCTOPUS is its economic feasibility.

First of all, its cost is less than 10% of the price of the targets it is capable of destroying, making it a profitable alternative to expensive anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that Keir Starmer's team is considering OCTOPUS as a potential base for a European "drone wall" — a permanent air defense system along NATO's eastern border that would counter Russian targets.