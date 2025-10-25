"Historic step". Ukraine will receive 150 new aircraft

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine will significantly increase its combat aviation. This will be achieved thanks to a significant strengthening of cooperation with Sweden.

Together with Sweden, Ukraine will significantly increase its combat aviation. This is an ambitious task, and it must be fulfilled. Now the historic step is the agreement with Sweden on Gripen combat aircraft, and this is a good choice. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that the country is currently counting on 150 such aircraft.

In addition, it is emphasized that the first of them should appear next year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Gripens are part of our security guarantees for Ukraine.