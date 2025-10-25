"Historic step". Ukraine will receive 150 new aircraft
"Historic step". Ukraine will receive 150 new aircraft

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine's new successes
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine will significantly increase its combat aviation. This will be achieved thanks to a significant strengthening of cooperation with Sweden.

Points of attention

  • This collaboration with Sweden represents a major milestone for Ukraine, with the aim of bolstering its Air Force to protect its airspace effectively.
  • The partnership with Sweden in acquiring Gripens signifies a significant leap forward for Ukraine in enhancing its military capabilities and national security.

Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine's new successes

Together with Sweden, Ukraine will significantly increase its combat aviation. This is an ambitious task, and it must be fulfilled. Now the historic step is the agreement with Sweden on Gripen combat aircraft, and this is a good choice.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that the country is currently counting on 150 such aircraft.

In addition, it is emphasized that the first of them should appear next year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Gripens are part of our security guarantees for Ukraine.

Such an Air Force that will be able to protect our sky one hundred percent. And such a large-scale agreement on combat aviation has never been for Ukraine. A historic achievement. We are working to fully implement it. Thank you, Sweden! — emphasized the Ukrainian leader.

