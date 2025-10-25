"Historic step". Ukraine will receive 150 new aircraft

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine will significantly increase its combat aviation. This will be achieved thanks to a significant strengthening of cooperation with Sweden.
Points of attention
- This collaboration with Sweden represents a major milestone for Ukraine, with the aim of bolstering its Air Force to protect its airspace effectively.
- The partnership with Sweden in acquiring Gripens signifies a significant leap forward for Ukraine in enhancing its military capabilities and national security.
Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine's new successes
The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that the country is currently counting on 150 such aircraft.
In addition, it is emphasized that the first of them should appear next year.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Gripens are part of our security guarantees for Ukraine.
