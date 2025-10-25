Trump's team has prepared an even stronger sanctions blow against Russia

According to Reuters, the White House has already prepared additional sanctions that could target key sectors of the Russian economy if dictator Vladimir Putin continues to delay ending the war against Ukraine.

Trump knows how to stop Putin

According to insiders, the US president's team has told European allies that they support the EU's use of frozen Russian assets to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

In addition, the White House has held preliminary internal negotiations regarding the use of Russian assets located in the United States.

Currently, Donald Trump is demanding that official Brussels take the next big step towards Russia — it could be sanctions or tariffs.

Another insider told reporters that the US president will pause for a few weeks and assess Putin's reaction to the imposition of sanctions targeting oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft.

Some of the additional sanctions the US has prepared are aimed at Russia's banking sector and the infrastructure used to deliver oil to the market, according to sources familiar with the matter. Share

It is also indicated that Zelensky's team recently proposed new sanctions to the US.