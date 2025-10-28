Ukraine has already used its own Flamingo and Ruta missiles against Russia
Ukraine has already used its own Flamingo and Ruta missiles against Russia

Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially acknowledged the facts of the combat use of Ukrainian Flamingo and Ruta missiles in the war against the aggressor country Russia.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine also uses European long-range weapons like Storm Shadow and SCALP, but the majority of hits are with Ukrainian-made missiles.
  • Recent successes include the use of Neptune and Flamingo missiles and attacks deep into Russian territory, highlighting Ukraine's military prowess.

"Flamingo" was a combat application. "Ruta" was a combat application. We are doing everything so that this year we try not one, two, three, but seriously try. We are going to do this. We believe that we will succeed. We really hope for it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, there have been repeated uses of these missiles, which have demonstrated that an effective result is quite real.

In addition, Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that of European long-range weapons, our country uses only Storm Shadow in normal quantities and a smaller number of SCALP, because there are no other weapons.

What is important to understand is that 90-95% of long-range hits are Ukrainian-made weapons.

A month ago, the Ukrainian leader confirmed the successful use of the Neptune and Flamingo missiles in a pair.

Regarding Ukraine's attacks deep into Russian territory, the president emphasized that there are also successes in this regard.

Zelensky confirmed that our Ruta drone missile first hit an enemy naval tower 250 kilometers away.

