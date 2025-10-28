According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has concentrated significant forces near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region because he wants to demonstrate to the United States that he can supposedly occupy all of eastern Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Zelensky emphasizes the importance of international support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, underscoring the need to continue defending key territories like Pokrovsk.
- The situation near Pokrovsk reveals the discrepancy between Russian military strength and actual outcomes, raising questions about Putin's narrative and intentions in the conflict.
Putin wants to prove to Trump that he won't lose the war
According to the head of state, he and his team have a clear understanding of why Russia needs Pokrovsk right now.
As the head of state noted, the fact that Ukraine has been successfully defending Pokrovsk for a long time is forcing the enemy to constantly postpone its campaign plans.
Zelensky emphasizes: this indicates Putin's constant lies, as well as the fact that the world should continue to help Ukraine.
The President drew attention to the fact that the Russian army has concentrated a significant number of occupiers near Pokrovsk, but has not yet achieved success.
