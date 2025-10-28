Zelensky explained Putin's plan for Pokrovsk
Putin wants to prove to Trump that he won't lose the war
Source:  Ukrinform

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has concentrated significant forces near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region because he wants to demonstrate to the United States that he can supposedly occupy all of eastern Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky emphasizes the importance of international support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, underscoring the need to continue defending key territories like Pokrovsk.
  • The situation near Pokrovsk reveals the discrepancy between Russian military strength and actual outcomes, raising questions about Putin's narrative and intentions in the conflict.

According to the head of state, he and his team have a clear understanding of why Russia needs Pokrovsk right now.

They only need it to say: look, after all, the idea that Ukraine leaves the east and gives up everything else they want is the only possible one, otherwise they will supposedly seize more.

As the head of state noted, the fact that Ukraine has been successfully defending Pokrovsk for a long time is forcing the enemy to constantly postpone its campaign plans.

Zelensky emphasizes: this indicates Putin's constant lies, as well as the fact that the world should continue to help Ukraine.

The President drew attention to the fact that the Russian army has concentrated a significant number of occupiers near Pokrovsk, but has not yet achieved success.

They sent such forces to Pokrovsk that Ukraine cannot send one to eight people in one direction. Imagine how many “Russian” forces there are. But at the same time, they do not have the planned result. In my opinion, they do not have such a result that they can “sell” to the Americans, — Zelensky explained.

