According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has concentrated significant forces near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region because he wants to demonstrate to the United States that he can supposedly occupy all of eastern Ukraine.

Putin wants to prove to Trump that he won't lose the war

According to the head of state, he and his team have a clear understanding of why Russia needs Pokrovsk right now.

They only need it to say: look, after all, the idea that Ukraine leaves the east and gives up everything else they want is the only possible one, otherwise they will supposedly seize more. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, the fact that Ukraine has been successfully defending Pokrovsk for a long time is forcing the enemy to constantly postpone its campaign plans.

Zelensky emphasizes: this indicates Putin's constant lies, as well as the fact that the world should continue to help Ukraine.

The President drew attention to the fact that the Russian army has concentrated a significant number of occupiers near Pokrovsk, but has not yet achieved success.