Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev began to claim that a solution to stop the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine could be found "quite quickly" if, they say, all sides take into account 3 issues important to the Kremlin.
Points of attention
- Dmitriev's statements hint at a potential breakthrough in negotiations between the US, Ukraine, and Russia, emphasizing the importance of finding a timely resolution.
- The envoy's outlined elements offer insight into the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the possible pathways towards peace in the region.
Putin's envoy voiced new demands
He made the new statements during a visit to the United States.
According to Kirill Dmitriev, “the US, Ukraine and Russia understand what the solution could be.”
Journalists asked Putin's representative what the solution to the war in Ukraine might be.
Dmitriev began to argue that it was about several important elements at once.
According to him, there are not many issues left on the table, so there is a chance that a solution to end the war will be found quite quickly.
