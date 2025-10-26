Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev began to claim that a solution to stop the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine could be found "quite quickly" if, they say, all sides take into account 3 issues important to the Kremlin.

Putin's envoy voiced new demands

He made the new statements during a visit to the United States.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, “the US, Ukraine and Russia understand what the solution could be.”

"We hope it will be achieved within a reasonable timeframe," he added.

Journalists asked Putin's representative what the solution to the war in Ukraine might be.

Dmitriev began to argue that it was about several important elements at once.

One of them is security guarantees for Ukraine. And Russia said "yes", Russia is open to security guarantees for Ukraine. There is definitely the issue of territories where there is a Russian population, which were attacked by Ukrainian troops even before the conflict began (an old narrative invented by the Russian Federation to justify aggression against Ukraine — ed.). And there is the issue of Ukraine's neutrality, which is important for Russia's security, — Putin's envoy stated.

According to him, there are not many issues left on the table, so there is a chance that a solution to end the war will be found quite quickly.