Putin's envoy named 3 elements for ending the war
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin's envoy named 3 elements for ending the war

Putin's envoy voiced new demands
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev began to claim that a solution to stop the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine could be found "quite quickly" if, they say, all sides take into account 3 issues important to the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • Dmitriev's statements hint at a potential breakthrough in negotiations between the US, Ukraine, and Russia, emphasizing the importance of finding a timely resolution.
  • The envoy's outlined elements offer insight into the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the possible pathways towards peace in the region.

Putin's envoy voiced new demands

He made the new statements during a visit to the United States.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, “the US, Ukraine and Russia understand what the solution could be.”

"We hope it will be achieved within a reasonable timeframe," he added.

Journalists asked Putin's representative what the solution to the war in Ukraine might be.

Dmitriev began to argue that it was about several important elements at once.

One of them is security guarantees for Ukraine. And Russia said "yes", Russia is open to security guarantees for Ukraine. There is definitely the issue of territories where there is a Russian population, which were attacked by Ukrainian troops even before the conflict began (an old narrative invented by the Russian Federation to justify aggression against Ukraine — ed.). And there is the issue of Ukraine's neutrality, which is important for Russia's security, — Putin's envoy stated.

According to him, there are not many issues left on the table, so there is a chance that a solution to end the war will be found quite quickly.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov announced a change in Ukraine's tactics in the war against Russia
Ukraine has changed its approach to warfare
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump put forward a specific condition for meeting with Putin
Trump seeks concrete solutions from Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin announces test of 'unlimited range' missile
Russia conducted tests of the "Burevestnik"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?