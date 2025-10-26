Trump put forward a specific condition for meeting with Putin
Trump put forward a specific condition for meeting with Putin

Trump seeks concrete solutions from Putin
Source:  Reuters

American leader Donald Trump stressed that he would agree to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin only if he was convinced that an agreement could be reached to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Trump emphasizes the need for progress and tangible results in meetings with Putin, rather than mere conversations that lead to nothing.
  • Putin reacts to Trump's decision to cancel the bilateral meeting in Budapest, hinting at its possible postponement.

The head of the White House voiced his position in comments to journalists in Doha.

You should know that we will make a deal, I am not going to waste my time.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that on October 23, the American leader officially confirmed that he had changed his mind about meeting with Putin in Budapest in the near future.

"It doesn't look like we're getting to where we need to be — so I canceled it (the meeting. — ed.). But we will do it in the future… Every time I talk to Vladimir (Putin — ed.), we have good conversations — and then they end up with nothing. They just end up with nothing," Trump complained.

The Russian dictator himself, reacting to Trump's decision to cancel the bilateral meeting in Budapest, spoke about its possible "postponement."

Against the backdrop of recent events, Putin sent his representative, Kirill Dmitriev, to the United States.

The latter, already in Washington, began to claim that Russia, Ukraine, and the United States were close to a diplomatic solution to the war.

