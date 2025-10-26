Trump put forward a specific condition for meeting with Putin

American leader Donald Trump stressed that he would agree to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin only if he was convinced that an agreement could be reached to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Trump emphasizes the need for progress and tangible results in meetings with Putin, rather than mere conversations that lead to nothing.
- Putin reacts to Trump's decision to cancel the bilateral meeting in Budapest, hinting at its possible postponement.
Trump seeks concrete solutions from Putin
The head of the White House voiced his position in comments to journalists in Doha.
What is important to understand is that on October 23, the American leader officially confirmed that he had changed his mind about meeting with Putin in Budapest in the near future.
The Russian dictator himself, reacting to Trump's decision to cancel the bilateral meeting in Budapest, spoke about its possible "postponement."
Against the backdrop of recent events, Putin sent his representative, Kirill Dmitriev, to the United States.
The latter, already in Washington, began to claim that Russia, Ukraine, and the United States were close to a diplomatic solution to the war.
