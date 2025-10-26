Russia's new attack on Kyiv — there are dead and many injured

For the second night in a row, Russian invaders are carrying out an airstrike on the Ukrainian capital. According to the latest reports, 3 people have been killed and 29 others, including 7 children, have been injured.

Russia's new attack on Kyiv — what are the consequences?

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine draws the world's attention to the fact that for the second time in a day, the capital is under enemy attacks, which have claimed the lives of at least 3 civilians.

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of a UAV attack in the Desnyanskyi district, where fires broke out. At one of the locations, a UAV hit caused a fire in a 9-story residential building, and 13 people were rescued from the upper floors. Share

At another location, Russian strike drones were also recorded hitting a sixteen-story building, resulting in windows being broken from the 1st to 9th floors.

In addition, the State Emergency Service received a report of a UAV hitting a high-rise building in the Obolon district of the city; rescuers did not find a fire at the scene.

According to the latest data, 29 people were injured in the attack, including 7 children. All victims are receiving assistance.