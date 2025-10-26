Russia's new attack on Kyiv — there are dead and many injured

For the second night in a row, Russian invaders are carrying out an airstrike on the Ukrainian capital. According to the latest reports, 3 people have been killed and 29 others, including 7 children, have been injured.
Points of attention
- Multiple buildings in Kyiv have been targeted by Russian strike drones, causing fires and damages to residential structures.
- Over 100 rescuers and extensive rescue equipment are involved in responding to the enemy attacks and providing necessary assistance to the injured.
Russia's new attack on Kyiv — what are the consequences?
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine draws the world's attention to the fact that for the second time in a day, the capital is under enemy attacks, which have claimed the lives of at least 3 civilians.
At another location, Russian strike drones were also recorded hitting a sixteen-story building, resulting in windows being broken from the 1st to 9th floors.
In addition, the State Emergency Service received a report of a UAV hitting a high-rise building in the Obolon district of the city; rescuers did not find a fire at the scene.
According to the latest data, 29 people were injured in the attack, including 7 children. All victims are receiving assistance.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-