Russia's new attack on Kyiv — there are dead and many injured
Ukraine
State Emergency Service
For the second night in a row, Russian invaders are carrying out an airstrike on the Ukrainian capital. According to the latest reports, 3 people have been killed and 29 others, including 7 children, have been injured.

Points of attention

  • Multiple buildings in Kyiv have been targeted by Russian strike drones, causing fires and damages to residential structures.
  • Over 100 rescuers and extensive rescue equipment are involved in responding to the enemy attacks and providing necessary assistance to the injured.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine draws the world's attention to the fact that for the second time in a day, the capital is under enemy attacks, which have claimed the lives of at least 3 civilians.

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of a UAV attack in the Desnyanskyi district, where fires broke out. At one of the locations, a UAV hit caused a fire in a 9-story residential building, and 13 people were rescued from the upper floors.

At another location, Russian strike drones were also recorded hitting a sixteen-story building, resulting in windows being broken from the 1st to 9th floors.

In addition, the State Emergency Service received a report of a UAV hitting a high-rise building in the Obolon district of the city; rescuers did not find a fire at the scene.

According to the latest data, 29 people were injured in the attack, including 7 children. All victims are receiving assistance.

More than 100 rescuers and more than 20 units of basic and special rescue equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

