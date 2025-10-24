Watch: DIU destroyed 3 expensive air defense systems of the Russian army
Watch: DIU destroyed 3 expensive air defense systems of the Russian army

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
air defense system
Another "big" catch - on October 23 and 24, the masters of the Department of Active Operations of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered and destroyed three expensive air defense systems of the Russian occupation army.

  • The Department of Active Operations of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed three expensive air defense systems of the Russian occupation army.
  • Among the destroyed assets were a self-propelled firing system from the Buk-M3 air defense system and two 1L119 Nebo-SVU radars.
  • The successful operation took place in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,

DIU fighters destroyed the Russian army's air defense system and radar

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The DIU's achievements were:

  • self-propelled firing system from the Buk-M3 air defense system;

  • two 1L119 “Nyebo-SVU” radars.

Muscovites' air defense systems were eliminated in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia, Kherson regions, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The armed struggle continues!

