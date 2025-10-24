Watch: DIU destroyed 3 expensive air defense systems of the Russian army

Another "big" catch - on October 23 and 24, the masters of the Department of Active Operations of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered and destroyed three expensive air defense systems of the Russian occupation army.
DIU fighters destroyed the Russian army's air defense system and radar
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.
The DIU's achievements were:
self-propelled firing system from the Buk-M3 air defense system;
two 1L119 “Nyebo-SVU” radars.
Muscovites' air defense systems were eliminated in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia, Kherson regions, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
The armed struggle continues!
