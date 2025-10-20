"Bavovna" in Crimea. DIU drones hit the newest radar of the Russian army — video

Ukrainian reconnaissance drone control units have burned down the enemy's latest radar system in occupied Crimea. It is the Valdai radar.
DIU drones hit the Valdai radar in Crimea
First, the scouts tracked down a valuable radar station camouflaged by the Russians at the Dzhankoy airfield, and then they struck.
The demilitarization of Crimea continues! — the press service of the DIU reported and added a video of the destruction of the occupiers' radar station.
The Valdai radar system is considered the newest Russian complex, which contains a radio interference module capable of suppressing (jamming) control, navigation, or communication signals of drones.
The detection radius of small drones with this radar is from 5 to 6 km. For larger drones, it is over 15 km.
The Valdai radar is not yet widespread — it is still undergoing testing and is referred to as "one of the first models in its class."
