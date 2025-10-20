"Bavovna" in Crimea. DIU drones hit the newest radar of the Russian army — video
"Bavovna" in Crimea. DIU drones hit the newest radar of the Russian army — video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Ukrainian reconnaissance drone control units have burned down the enemy's latest radar system in occupied Crimea. It is the Valdai radar.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian GUR drones burn down the latest radar system Valdai in occupied Crimea, showcasing the effectiveness of the Ukrainian military operations.
  • The Valdai radar system, a Russian complex used for suppressing signals of drones, was tracked and destroyed by Ukrainian scouts, marking a significant blow to the occupiers in Crimea.
  • The demilitarization of Crimea is ongoing, with this successful strike demonstrating the capabilities of Ukrainian reconnaissance drone control units in combating Russian military installations.

DIU drones hit the Valdai radar in Crimea

First, the scouts tracked down a valuable radar station camouflaged by the Russians at the Dzhankoy airfield, and then they struck.

The demilitarization of Crimea continues! — the press service of the DIU reported and added a video of the destruction of the occupiers' radar station.

The Valdai radar system is considered the newest Russian complex, which contains a radio interference module capable of suppressing (jamming) control, navigation, or communication signals of drones.

Therefore, the Russian Federation uses the Valdai radar to detect and combat drones, especially small-sized UAVs.

The detection radius of small drones with this radar is from 5 to 6 km. For larger drones, it is over 15 km.

The Valdai radar is not yet widespread — it is still undergoing testing and is referred to as "one of the first models in its class."

