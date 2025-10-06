Watch: DIU special forces showed the results of combat work on the Zaporizhia and Lyman directions of the front

The elimination of Russian infantry and the defeat of enemy positions - the GUR shared footage of combat work from special forces at the front.

The occupiers wrap themselves in “invisibility cloaks” to move through the fields at night, but there is no magic: the masters of the Department of Active Operations of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine detect Russian infantry — with or without a cloak, the Muscovites will face retribution.

The video shows footage of effective combat work on the Zaporizhia and Lyman directions of the front over the past week by special forces of Ukrainian military intelligence: the elimination of the infantry of the Russian occupation army, the defeat of enemy positions, the destruction of Muscovite transport, military equipment, and drones. Share