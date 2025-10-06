Watch: DIU special forces showed the results of combat work on the Zaporizhia and Lyman directions of the front

The elimination of Russian infantry and the defeat of enemy positions - the GUR shared footage of combat work from special forces at the front.
Points of attention
- DIU special forces conducted successful combat operations in Zaporizhia and Lyman directions, eliminating Russian infantry and destroying enemy positions.
- The GUR shared footage showcasing the effective combat work, including the elimination of Russian military personnel and the destruction of enemy equipment.
DIU special forces destroyed enemy positions and eliminated Russian infantrymen
The occupiers wrap themselves in “invisibility cloaks” to move through the fields at night, but there is no magic: the masters of the Department of Active Operations of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine detect Russian infantry — with or without a cloak, the Muscovites will face retribution.
The armed struggle continues! — the DIU noted.
