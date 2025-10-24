Putin cynically accused Ukraine of unwillingness to continue negotiations with Russia
Source:  online.ua

The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin promised a "staggering response" not to the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but to attempts to strike deep into Russian territory. Russia also cynically accused Ukraine of unwillingness to continue "peace" negotiations

  • Putin cynically accused Ukraine of unwillingness to continue peace negotiations with Russia.
  • Russia promises a 'staggering response' to any attempts to strike deep into its territory.
  • The Kremlin accuses Kyiv of disrupting peace talks despite alleged encouragement from Europe.

Russia accuses Ukraine of disrupting peace talks

This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

In particular, he accused Kyiv of unwillingness to continue the negotiation process, which is allegedly encouraged by Europe.

Putin promised a stunning response not to the supply of Tomahawk missiles, but to any attempts to strike deep into Russia in general.

He called the situation regarding the negotiation process "a prolonged pause."

At the same time, the Kremlin's spokesman promised that Moscow would respond to new Western sanctions "in accordance with its national interests."

Also, according to him, Russia agrees to "look at the results of the new sanctions in six months," as US President Donald Trump said.

