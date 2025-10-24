"Gets marginal achievements at a huge cost". Rutte mocked Putin

The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost too many soldiers and money in the war against Ukraine. Now Ukraine's partners need to increase pressure on Russia.
Rutte mocked Putin
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated this at a press conference following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Resolute".
He noted that in Ukraine, Putin is getting "marginal achievements" at a huge cost.
Hundreds of thousands of Russians are dying because of the dictator's insane war. Meanwhile, Ukraine remains brave, and Western support is working.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost about 1,135,080 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
At the same time, over the past day alone, October 23, the enemy's losses amounted to 910 soldiers.
There have also been significant problems with the Russian economy. US President Donald Trump admitted in late September that the Russian economy is in terrible shape and is gradually collapsing.
