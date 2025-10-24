"Coalition of the Determined" has developed a peace plan for Ukraine — Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on October 24 that the "Coalition of the Determined" had developed a peace plan for Ukraine by the end of 2025.
Points of attention
- The 'Coalition of the Determined' spearheaded by British PM Starmer has unveiled a comprehensive peace plan for Ukraine to be executed by 2025.
- Key points of the peace plan include removing Russian oil and gas from global markets, imposing sanctions, unfreezing Russian assets for reparations, and enhancing Ukraine's air defenses.
- Starmer emphasized the importance of third countries ceasing to purchase Russian resources, demanding reparations for Ukraine, and providing military support including new missiles and long-range weapons.
"Coalition of the Determined" has developed a 5-point peace plan for Ukraine
We have developed a concrete plan together by the end of the year. First of all, we will do everything to remove Russian oil and gas from global markets. We encourage everyone to implement these sanctions, to reduce dependence.
The British Prime Minister also called on third countries to stop purchasing "war-scarred" Russian resources.
The second point he called the unfreezing of Russian assets to help Ukraine.
Starmer also stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. He added that Britain has increased its program to provide Kyiv with 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles.
The British Prime Minister called the fourth point strengthening military pressure on the aggressor country and providing Ukraine with long-range weapons.
