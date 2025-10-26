"He has no right to be a commander." Syrsky urgently arrived at the Pokrovsky direction

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky harshly criticized commanders who distort and hide important information about the real situation on the front. He made this statement following a trip to the Pokrovsky direction.

Syrsky commented on the situation in Pokrovsk

Recently, Ukrainian journalists learned from officers of two separate brigades that there are at least 250 Russian invaders in Pokrovsk — they are engaging in gun battles and shooting Ukrainian military personnel in positions, including UAV operators.

Moreover, Ukrainian soldiers are reaching their positions 10-15 kilometers on foot. According to insiders, the situation is more than critical.

After the publication of this information, Syrsky immediately arrived in the Pokrovsky direction.

Once again, I emphasized to commanders of all levels the inadmissibility of distorting and concealing information about the real situation in reports. Dishonesty has a very high price - the lives of our soldiers. My first demand is the truth, whatever it may be. A commander who hides the truth about the situation on the battlefield has no right to be a commander Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Syrsky officially confirmed that he met with commanders of army corps, brigades, and military units.