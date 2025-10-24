Macron promised to soon transfer Aster missiles and Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed a clear position on the need to continue providing military support to Ukraine and increase sanctions pressure against Russia at a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Macron promised Ukraine new planes and missiles

During an online address to the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, Macron emphasized that the Coalition of the Willing advocates peace in order to achieve a "just, reliable and lasting peace" for Ukraine, given that Russia takes the opposite position, having started an illegal war, and has so far rejected any negotiations.

It is very important to continue our efforts to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia. Emmanuel Macron President of France

The French leader also noted that efforts will be made to provide additional financial support for Ukraine in the coming weeks.

In parallel, we also need to continue to increase military support for Ukraine — air defense capabilities, long-range capabilities, drones, and anti-drone systems. Share

The French president, speaking separately to Zelenskyy, confirmed that they would "deliver additional Aster missiles in the coming days." New training programs for the Ukrainian military would also be organized and new Mirage aircraft would be sent.

In addition, as Macron reported, in the face of increasing Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, it is still necessary to continue to support Ukrainian energy sustainability with all available tools.

Macron considers new US sanctions against Russian oil companies a "turning point." These sanctions, in his opinion, are perfectly synchronized with the 19th package of sanctions from the European Union. Macron emphasized that it is necessary to continue working and prepare the 20th package of sanctions from the EU to increase the price of war for Moscow.