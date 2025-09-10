Macron appeals to Russia after its drones invade Poland

French leader Emmanuel Macron has publicly appealed to the aggressor country Russia to "stop the dangerous escalation" after the unprecedented incursion of Russian drones into Poland.

Macron demands Russia stop

According to the French leader, he considers the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace during Russia's attack on Ukraine "unacceptable."

Against the backdrop of recent events, he expressed the "strongest" condemnation.

I call on Russia to stop this dangerous escalation. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Macron once again reminded of his solidarity with the Polish people and their government.

The French leader also announced a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"We will not make any compromises on the security of our allies," he promised.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has already confirmed that official Warsaw is contacting NATO allies for consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty after the Russian drone incursion on the night of September 10.

According to him, there really was a "large-scale provocation," but he said there was no reason to panic.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is ready to expand our cooperation with partners to reliably protect the sky.