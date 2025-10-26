Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially confirmed that he held a meeting with the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov regarding the testing of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile with a nuclear power plant.

Russia conducted tests of the "Burevestnik"

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin arrived at one of the command posts of the joint group of troops.

It was there that he held a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, and commanders.

During the meeting, Gerasimov said that testing of the Burevisnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant has been completed.

He also clarified that the test took place on October 21.

According to the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, the missile was able to cover a distance of about 14,000 km and was in the air for about 15 hours.

What is important to understand is that there is no factual evidence to support these loud statements.

Valery Gerasimov also began to assure the Russian dictator that the missile had demonstrated the ability to bypass missile and air defense systems.