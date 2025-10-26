Air defense neutralized 90 out of 101 drones during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 25-26, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 101 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. It is worth noting that about 60 of them are "Shaheeds".
Points of attention
- Despite the successful defense, the threat continues as several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace, emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety rules.
- The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the downing of five attack UAVs at four locations, highlighting the ongoing tensions and need for vigilance.
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Another air attack by the Russian occupiers began at 8:00 p.m. on October 25.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy attack.
The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that five attack UAVs were hit at 4 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 5 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-