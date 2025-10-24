Hungarian leader Viktor Orban claims that his team did not veto the latest EU sanctions package against Russia because everything harmful to Hungary was removed from it.

Orban explained his unexpected decision

"We have removed everything that was bad for Hungary," the country's Prime Minister assured. Share

As Viktor Orbán noted, despite the fact that this decision "continues a sanctions policy that is fundamentally wrong," it "does not affect Hungary negatively."

He believes that the amount that the Hungarian economy lost in the war ranges from 20 to 30 billion euros.

However, the pro-Russian politician did not specify how much of this he attributes to EU sanctions against Russia.

Viktor Orban has officially confirmed that members of his team are actively looking for ways to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies.

As mentioned earlier, on the morning of October 23, EU authorities finally approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia by written procedure.