Orban answered why he did not block the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

Orban explained his unexpected decision
Source:  Telex

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban claims that his team did not veto the latest EU sanctions package against Russia because everything harmful to Hungary was removed from it.

Points of attention

  • Despite continuing a sanctions policy that he deems 'fundamentally wrong,' Orban believes the recent EU sanctions do not negatively impact Hungary.
  • The approval of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia faced obstacles, with Slovakia advocating for the consideration of its concerns regarding cars and energy pricing.

"We have removed everything that was bad for Hungary," the country's Prime Minister assured.

As Viktor Orbán noted, despite the fact that this decision "continues a sanctions policy that is fundamentally wrong," it "does not affect Hungary negatively."

He believes that the amount that the Hungarian economy lost in the war ranges from 20 to 30 billion euros.

However, the pro-Russian politician did not specify how much of this he attributes to EU sanctions against Russia.

Viktor Orban has officially confirmed that members of his team are actively looking for ways to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies.

As mentioned earlier, on the morning of October 23, EU authorities finally approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia by written procedure.

The final approval of the sanctions package was hindered by Slovakia's position, which demanded that the European Commission take into account its reservations regarding cars with internal combustion engines and the regulation of energy prices.

