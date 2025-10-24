On October 24, the head of the Odessa Oblast Armed Forces, Oleg Kiper, officially confirmed that the aggressor country, Russia, for the first time in all the years of the war, used anti-aircraft guns in the peaceful Odessa region.
Points of attention
- The use of KABs by Russia signifies a dangerous escalation in the conflict, raising concerns about the safety and security of civilians in the affected region.
- The precision and glide properties of KABs allow for attacks from a distance without entering the enemy's air defense zone, highlighting the sophisticated nature of these airstrikes.
Russian KABs attack Odessa region
Oleg Kiper draws the attention of the local population to the fact that this is a new serious threat to the region, which cannot be ignored under any circumstances.
What is important to understand is that KAB strikes pose a colossal danger to civilians in the Odessa region, and can also lead to large-scale destruction.
As mentioned earlier, a guided (corrected) aerial bomb (GAB) is a precision weapon.
The glide property of the KAB allows carrier aircraft to use them without entering the enemy's air defense zone.
