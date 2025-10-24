The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has obtained a radio intercept in which one of the Russian commanders orders Colombian "mercenaries" in the Russian army to kill civilians in Ukraine, including women and children.
Points of attention
- Recent war crimes committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine highlight the urgent need for accountability and fair retribution for all acts of violence against the Ukrainian people.
- The General Staff of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense warns of consequences for all those involved in war crimes against civilians in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of justice and accountability.
The Russian Army Induces Foreign “Mercenaries” to Commit War Crimes
Ukrainian military intelligence was able to record a war crime committed by Colombian "mercenaries" fighting as part of the 30th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade.
What is important to understand is that it is part of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation.
During a radio intercept, one of the field commanders orders in Spanish to execute Ukrainian civilians.
Moreover, a separate war criminal demanded to shoot women and children.
The GUR draws attention to the fact that the killing of defenseless Ukrainians is a regular and command-inspired practice of the 30th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.
As is known, a few days ago, Russian soldiers committed another war crime and shot civilians in the vicinity of Pokrovsk.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-