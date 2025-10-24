Colombian “mercenaries” of the Russian army were ordered to kill Ukrainian women and children

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has obtained a radio intercept in which one of the Russian commanders orders Colombian "mercenaries" in the Russian army to kill civilians in Ukraine, including women and children.

The Russian Army Induces Foreign “Mercenaries” to Commit War Crimes

Ukrainian military intelligence was able to record a war crime committed by Colombian "mercenaries" fighting as part of the 30th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade.

What is important to understand is that it is part of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation.

During a radio intercept, one of the field commanders orders in Spanish to execute Ukrainian civilians.

Moreover, a separate war criminal demanded to shoot women and children.

When there is fog, mist, so that they are not identified, let them eliminate all people who are enemies: on motorcycles, on bicycles, women and children, women and children, the Russian commander ordered. Share

The GUR draws attention to the fact that the killing of defenseless Ukrainians is a regular and command-inspired practice of the 30th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.

As is known, a few days ago, Russian soldiers committed another war crime and shot civilians in the vicinity of Pokrovsk.