On October 22, as a result of a successful operation by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Special Operations Command with the support of the Caucasus Liberation Movement forces, at least three servicemen of the 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment of the Russian Airborne Forces were eliminated.

DIU liquidated Russian Cossack paratroopers in Stavropol

The loud event occurred near the checkpoint of military unit No. 54801 in the very center of the city of Stavropol (533 Serova Street).

Soldiers and officers of this unit have been actively participating in hostilities in Ukraine since 2014 and have “distinguished themselves” by numerous war crimes during the full-scale Russian invasion.