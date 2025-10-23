Watch: DIU liquidated three Russian war criminals in Stavropol
Watch: DIU liquidated three Russian war criminals in Stavropol

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
On October 22, as a result of a successful operation by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Special Operations Command with the support of the Caucasus Liberation Movement forces, at least three servicemen of the 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment of the Russian Airborne Forces were eliminated.

Points of attention

  • Successful operation by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Special Operations Command and the Caucasus Liberation Movement resulted in the elimination of three Russian war criminals in Stavropol.
  • The servicemen of the 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment of the Russian Airborne Forces were involved in hostilities in Ukraine and committed war crimes.
  • The operation took place near the military unit's checkpoint in the center of Stavropol, where soldiers actively participated in hostilities in Ukraine since 2014.

DIU liquidated Russian Cossack paratroopers in Stavropol

The loud event occurred near the checkpoint of military unit No. 54801 in the very center of the city of Stavropol (533 Serova Street).

Soldiers and officers of this unit have been actively participating in hostilities in Ukraine since 2014 and have “distinguished themselves” by numerous war crimes during the full-scale Russian invasion.

The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

