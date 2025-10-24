A man blew up a border guard and civilians in the Zhytomyr region
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
A man detonated an unknown device near a train in the Zhytomyr region
On October 24, the State Border Guard Service officially confirmed that a border guard and two civilians were killed in an unknown explosive device detonation in Zhytomyr region. Interior Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Reva later clarified to reporters that 4 people were killed.

Points of attention

  • The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and police officials extended their condolences to the families of the deceased victims.
  • At least 12 victims were affected by the explosion, highlighting the tragic consequences of this senseless act of violence.

The press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that the explosion of an unknown explosive device was committed by a man during a document check in the controlled border area at the Ovruch railway station.

The victims were immediately provided with first aid. The perpetrator who set off the explosion died in the ambulance.

It was previously determined that the man who carried out the explosion was a resident of Kharkiv and had recently been detained for attempting to violate the state border on the western section of the state border.

Urgent investigative actions are currently being carried out.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine expresses its deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, the statement said.

At least 12 victims are also known.

A little later, the police explained that the State Railways of Ukraine (SBSU) employees were checking the documents of the passengers of the diesel train, at which time one of them pulled out an explosive device on the platform, after which an explosion occurred.

As a result, this man, a 23-year-old resident of Kharkiv, died. Three more women, aged 29, 58, and 82, all residents of the Korosten region, were also fatally wounded. Among the dead was a border guard, the National Police said.

