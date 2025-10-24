A man blew up a border guard and civilians in the Zhytomyr region

On October 24, the State Border Guard Service officially confirmed that a border guard and two civilians were killed in an unknown explosive device detonation in Zhytomyr region. Interior Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Reva later clarified to reporters that 4 people were killed.

A man detonated an unknown device near a train in the Zhytomyr region

The press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that the explosion of an unknown explosive device was committed by a man during a document check in the controlled border area at the Ovruch railway station.

The victims were immediately provided with first aid. The perpetrator who set off the explosion died in the ambulance.

It was previously determined that the man who carried out the explosion was a resident of Kharkiv and had recently been detained for attempting to violate the state border on the western section of the state border.

Urgent investigative actions are currently being carried out.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine expresses its deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, the statement said.

At least 12 victims are also known.

A little later, the police explained that the State Railways of Ukraine (SBSU) employees were checking the documents of the passengers of the diesel train, at which time one of them pulled out an explosive device on the platform, after which an explosion occurred.