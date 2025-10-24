Ukrainian soldiers repelled the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

The DeepState monitoring project carefully analyzed the development of hostilities on the front and concluded that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to push back the Russian invaders near Kucherovy Yar in the Pokrov direction in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Russian troops strategically advance near Grodovka, Volodymyrivka, and Stepnohirsk in Donetsk region.
- The enemy employs 'chess' tactics in the Pokrovsky direction, involving distraction and thinning out drone positions.
What's happening at the front on October 23-24
At the same time, according to analysts, the Russian occupiers have advanced near Grodovka, Volodymyrivka, and Stepnohirsk in the Donetsk region.
The head of the information and communications service of the 14th operational brigade "Chervona Kalina" of the 1st corps of the Azov National Guard, Maksym Bakulin, also spoke about the latest events on the battlefield on the air of "Kyiv24".
According to the latter, Russian soldiers are actively resorting to the use of "chess" tactics in the Pokrovsky direction.
He also drew attention to the fact that weather conditions are changing and the enemy's de facto tactics are currently also focused on accumulation.
