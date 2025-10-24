"Already in December." Tusk warned of a decisive moment for Ukraine
"Already in December." Tusk warned of a decisive moment for Ukraine

Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the final decision on providing Ukraine with a "reparation loan" in the amount of 140 billion euros will be made at the European Council summit in December 2025. He believes that without strong financial support, Ukraine will not be able to win the war.

  • The December European Council summit is seen as the deadline for making a decisive yes or no decision on providing financial aid to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.
  • Donald Tusk warns that Ukraine's chances of winning the war depend on receiving adequate financial support and calls for swift action to turn discussions into meaningful steps.

According to the Polish Prime Minister, discussions on this issue are still ongoing in the European Union.

The final decision is still being blocked by Belgium, which holds the largest portion of Russia's frozen assets, as well as Hungary.

Tusk drew attention to the fact that Brussels is afraid that it will bear all the responsibility for this decision.

Therefore, we are trying to convince our Belgian friends that we are ready to build a mechanism of joint European responsibility. Of course, as always, Viktor Orban is against this, as well as against all decisions regarding Ukraine.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

He also added that some progress has been made on this issue so far.

Tusk believes that from the perspective of Ukraine and, in fact, the entire EU and NATO, it is necessary to stop just talking about this topic and really start doing something.

The European Council will be held in December, and this should be the final deadline for making a decision: yes or no. And we should also not play with emotions, because Ukraine will not win this war or defend itself from Russia without financial support, the Polish Prime Minister warned.

