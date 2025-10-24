"Already in December." Tusk warned of a decisive moment for Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the final decision on providing Ukraine with a "reparation loan" in the amount of 140 billion euros will be made at the European Council summit in December 2025. He believes that without strong financial support, Ukraine will not be able to win the war.
Tusk announced an important decision regarding Ukraine
According to the Polish Prime Minister, discussions on this issue are still ongoing in the European Union.
The final decision is still being blocked by Belgium, which holds the largest portion of Russia's frozen assets, as well as Hungary.
Tusk drew attention to the fact that Brussels is afraid that it will bear all the responsibility for this decision.
He also added that some progress has been made on this issue so far.
Tusk believes that from the perspective of Ukraine and, in fact, the entire EU and NATO, it is necessary to stop just talking about this topic and really start doing something.
