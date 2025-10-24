Ukrainian fighters destroyed over 600 more units of Russian army weapons and equipment

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours alone, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated 910 Russian occupiers and over 600 units of enemy weapons and military equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 24, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 10/24/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,135,080 (+910) people,

tanks — 11,283 (+1) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,458 (+5) units,

artillery systems — 33,972 (+34) units,

MLRS 1,526 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 73,826 (+440) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,356 (+128) units.

On October 23, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an artillery system, a command and observation post, and an enemy control point.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 90 air strikes and dropped 184 guided bombs.