Russia attacked Kherson and Kirovohrad regions — there are wounded
Ukraine
State Emergency Service
Russian invaders continue to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. This time, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions came under enemy attacks. According to the latest data, at least three civilians were injured.

Points of attention

  • Critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region was targeted, leaving 19 settlements without electricity.
  • Local authorities are actively working on eliminating the aftermath of the attacks and ensuring the safety of the affected population.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine — what is known

According to the Kherson MVA, on the night of October 24, Russian occupiers launched drone strikes on Kherson.

In the Dnipro district, a "Shahed" UAV hit a high-rise building, causing a fire.

An 80-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured. Both suffered blast injuries and thermal burns. Both people were hospitalized, local authorities said.

In addition, it is indicated that at around 06:00, Russian invaders wounded another Kherson resident in the Dnipro district — they dropped explosives from a drone on a 59-year-old man.

The civilian suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the abdominal wall. The man was hospitalized.

It is also reported that 19 settlements in the Kirovohrad region will be left without electricity as a result of a Russian strike on critical infrastructure in the region.

The head of the OVA, Andriy Raykovych, made a statement on this occasion.

"This night, another enemy attack on critical infrastructure facilities in the region. This time in the Novoukrainsk district... 19 settlements are without electricity," he stressed.

There are no casualties among the civilian population, and the elimination of the consequences of the Russian strike continues.

