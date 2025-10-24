The end of Russia's war against Ukraine. What to expect from Trump next

US leader Donald Trump has not given up on his intention to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. To this end, he plans to increase pressure not only on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin but also on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to bring them to the negotiating table.

Trump has not given up on his goal

The US representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, made a statement on this issue, Newsmax reports.

According to the latter, the White House has not changed its key position and is still committed to providing assistance to Ukraine.

However, this time Trump will try to use a new tactic — to increase pressure not only on the Kremlin, but also on the Office of President Zelensky.

According to Matthew Whitaker, this is a brutal trench war in which no one wins.

"President Trump is trying to explore ways to continue to put pressure on Vladimir Putin, to continue to put pressure, frankly, on Vladimir Zelensky, and to look for new ways to continue to put pressure on both sides to bring them to the negotiating table to agree to a ceasefire, to stop the war, and to just stop the killing," the US ambassador to NATO noted.

Whitaker draws attention to the fact that the successes of the Russian army at the front over the past 10 months have been meager, despite shocking losses.