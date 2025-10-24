The end of Russia's war against Ukraine. What to expect from Trump next
Category
Politics
Publication date

The end of Russia's war against Ukraine. What to expect from Trump next

Trump has not given up on his goal
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US leader Donald Trump has not given up on his intention to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. To this end, he plans to increase pressure not only on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin but also on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to bring them to the negotiating table.

Points of attention

  • The US ambassador to NATO highlights the importance of ceasing the killing and halting the war through continued diplomatic efforts.
  • Despite shocking losses, the Russian army has seen meager successes at the front over the past 10 months, contributing to the urgency for a resolution.

Trump has not given up on his goal

The US representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, made a statement on this issue, Newsmax reports.

According to the latter, the White House has not changed its key position and is still committed to providing assistance to Ukraine.

However, this time Trump will try to use a new tactic — to increase pressure not only on the Kremlin, but also on the Office of President Zelensky.

According to Matthew Whitaker, this is a brutal trench war in which no one wins.

"President Trump is trying to explore ways to continue to put pressure on Vladimir Putin, to continue to put pressure, frankly, on Vladimir Zelensky, and to look for new ways to continue to put pressure on both sides to bring them to the negotiating table to agree to a ceasefire, to stop the war, and to just stop the killing," the US ambassador to NATO noted.

Whitaker draws attention to the fact that the successes of the Russian army at the front over the past 10 months have been meager, despite shocking losses.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belgium destroyed Ukraine's hopes of receiving 140 billion euros in January 2026
Belgium continues to block important decision on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 72 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports on the results of its work
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Already in December." Tusk warned of a decisive moment for Ukraine
Tusk announced an important decision regarding Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?