US leader Donald Trump has not given up on his intention to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. To this end, he plans to increase pressure not only on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin but also on Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to bring them to the negotiating table.
Points of attention
- The US ambassador to NATO highlights the importance of ceasing the killing and halting the war through continued diplomatic efforts.
- Despite shocking losses, the Russian army has seen meager successes at the front over the past 10 months, contributing to the urgency for a resolution.
Trump has not given up on his goal
The US representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, made a statement on this issue, Newsmax reports.
According to the latter, the White House has not changed its key position and is still committed to providing assistance to Ukraine.
However, this time Trump will try to use a new tactic — to increase pressure not only on the Kremlin, but also on the Office of President Zelensky.
According to Matthew Whitaker, this is a brutal trench war in which no one wins.
Whitaker draws attention to the fact that the successes of the Russian army at the front over the past 10 months have been meager, despite shocking losses.
