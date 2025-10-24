Air defense neutralized 72 drones during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 72 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports on the results of its work
Читати українською

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on October 23-24, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 128 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Air Force emphasizes the importance of following safety rules and working together to achieve victory in defending the airspace.
  • Ongoing situation with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace underscores the need for constant vigilance and preparedness.

Air defense reports on the results of its work

A new Russian attack began at 7:00 PM on October 23.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 90 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 72 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 47 attack UAVs were hit at 10 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kherson and Kirovohrad regions — there are wounded
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian fighters destroyed over 600 more units of Russian army weapons and equipment
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 24, 2025
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belgium destroyed Ukraine's hopes of receiving 140 billion euros in January 2026
Belgium continues to block important decision on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?