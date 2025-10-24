Air defense neutralized 72 drones during new Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on October 23-24, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 128 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Air defense reports on the results of its work

A new Russian attack began at 7:00 PM on October 23.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 90 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 72 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 47 attack UAVs were hit at 10 locations.