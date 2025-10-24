Air defense neutralized 72 drones during new Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on October 23-24, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 128 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force emphasizes the importance of following safety rules and working together to achieve victory in defending the airspace.
- Ongoing situation with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace underscores the need for constant vigilance and preparedness.
Air defense reports on the results of its work
A new Russian attack began at 7:00 PM on October 23.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 90 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 47 attack UAVs were hit at 10 locations.
More on the topic
