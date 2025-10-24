Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 19 in Kherson attack

On the morning of October 24, Russian invaders massively shelled residential areas of the Korabelny district of Kherson with MLRS. Private and apartment buildings, transport and infrastructure were damaged. Local authorities report deaths and many injuries among the city's peaceful residents.
Points of attention
- The Kherson OVA confirmed the deaths of 2 civilians, with one woman sustaining injuries incompatible with life.
- The situation in Kherson is escalating as the number of victims continues to rise, highlighting the ongoing impact of Russian aggression on the city.
Russia's attack on Kherson on October 24 — what are the consequences?
As reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Alexander Prokudin, at about 7:30 a.m., the Russian invaders again covered the Korabelny district with fire.
Initially, it was known about 5 victims from Kherson, but later their number began to grow rapidly. It also became known about new victims of Russian terror.
Later, it became known about the death of another civilian who was in a minibus at the time of the attack. Her identity is being established.
The Kherson OVA confirmed that two more children were among those injured in enemy strikes on the Korabelny district.
At around 11:00 it became known that the number of victims had increased to 19.
