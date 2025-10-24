Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 19 in Kherson attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 19 in Kherson attack

Kherson OVA
Russia's attack on Kherson on October 24 — what are the consequences?
Читати українською

On the morning of October 24, Russian invaders massively shelled residential areas of the Korabelny district of Kherson with MLRS. Private and apartment buildings, transport and infrastructure were damaged. Local authorities report deaths and many injuries among the city's peaceful residents.

Points of attention

  • The Kherson OVA confirmed the deaths of 2 civilians, with one woman sustaining injuries incompatible with life.
  • The situation in Kherson is escalating as the number of victims continues to rise, highlighting the ongoing impact of Russian aggression on the city.

Russia's attack on Kherson on October 24 — what are the consequences?

As reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Alexander Prokudin, at about 7:30 a.m., the Russian invaders again covered the Korabelny district with fire.

A 16-year-old teenager was hit. He suffered a mine-explosive injury, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his torso and face. The emergency services took the boy to the hospital. He is in the safe hands of our doctors.

Photo: olexandrprokudin

Initially, it was known about 5 victims from Kherson, but later their number began to grow rapidly. It also became known about new victims of Russian terror.

Unfortunately, as a result of the morning shelling of the Korabelny district, a Kherson resident died. The woman received injuries incompatible with life. My sincere condolences to her family and friends," Prokudin wrote.

Photo: olexandrprokudin

Later, it became known about the death of another civilian who was in a minibus at the time of the attack. Her identity is being established.

The Kherson OVA confirmed that two more children were among those injured in enemy strikes on the Korabelny district.

The girls, ages 17 and 15, needed medical attention. They suffered mine and explosive injuries, head injuries, and concussions. They are currently under medical supervision.

At around 11:00 it became known that the number of victims had increased to 19.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Already in December." Tusk warned of a decisive moment for Ukraine
Tusk announced an important decision regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The end of Russia's war against Ukraine. What to expect from Trump next
Trump has not given up on his goal
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers repelled the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction
What's happening at the front on October 23-24

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?