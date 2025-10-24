Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 19 in Kherson attack

On the morning of October 24, Russian invaders massively shelled residential areas of the Korabelny district of Kherson with MLRS. Private and apartment buildings, transport and infrastructure were damaged. Local authorities report deaths and many injuries among the city's peaceful residents.

Russia's attack on Kherson on October 24 — what are the consequences?

As reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Alexander Prokudin, at about 7:30 a.m., the Russian invaders again covered the Korabelny district with fire.

A 16-year-old teenager was hit. He suffered a mine-explosive injury, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his torso and face. The emergency services took the boy to the hospital. He is in the safe hands of our doctors. Share

Photo: olexandrprokudin

Initially, it was known about 5 victims from Kherson, but later their number began to grow rapidly. It also became known about new victims of Russian terror.

Unfortunately, as a result of the morning shelling of the Korabelny district, a Kherson resident died. The woman received injuries incompatible with life. My sincere condolences to her family and friends," Prokudin wrote. Share

Photo: olexandrprokudin

Later, it became known about the death of another civilian who was in a minibus at the time of the attack. Her identity is being established.

The Kherson OVA confirmed that two more children were among those injured in enemy strikes on the Korabelny district.

The girls, ages 17 and 15, needed medical attention. They suffered mine and explosive injuries, head injuries, and concussions. They are currently under medical supervision. Share

At around 11:00 it became known that the number of victims had increased to 19.