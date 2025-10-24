Zelenskyy arrived at King Charles's Windsor Castle

On October 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on an official visit to the United Kingdom, where he was received in London by King Charles III.

Zelenskyy met with Charles III

Sky News reports on the Ukrainian leader's unannounced visit to London.

Journalists note that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was welcomed with a royal salute, and when he entered the castle's courtyard, the Ukrainian anthem was played.

In addition, the head of state was invited to inspect the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards, after which he was invited inside the castle.

BREAKING: Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets the King at Windsor Castle ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in London



Sky's @DominicWaghorn reports ⬇️



Ukraine latest 🔗 https://t.co/Ed4V4JW36d



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/lVPzz4IAGj — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 24, 2025

According to preliminary data, after the meeting with the king, Volodymyr Zelensky will go to Downing Street to meet with the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

Also, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined" in a hybrid format is scheduled to begin in London on October 24.

Recently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that he coordinated positions with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a conversation on the sidelines of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels.