Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially announced the preparation of an "absolutely new" agreement with a European country, which should become part of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukraine and Europe are preparing for a new agreement

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that as of October 21, the final stage of preparations for the upcoming meetings with European allies had finally begun.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, truly important events will take place during the week.

First, there will be a good and in many ways completely new agreement on our defense capabilities. An agreement that we will implement in fact as part of the security guarantees for our state, for all our people, in the long term. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, it is too early to reveal all the details.

He also pointed out the connection between Donald Trump's reluctance at this stage to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles and the fact that Putin's team is once again disrupting peace talks to end the war.

As foreign media have learned, official Kyiv and Brussels are currently preparing their own plan to end the war with Russia.