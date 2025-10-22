Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky announced an important agreement

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially announced the preparation of an "absolutely new" agreement with a European country, which should become part of security guarantees for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The agreement on defense capabilities is a crucial aspect of the security guarantees being established for Ukraine's long-term well-being.
- Kyiv and Brussels are working on a 12-point plan to end the war with Russia, signaling a joint effort towards sustainable peace in the region.
Ukraine and Europe are preparing for a new agreement
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that as of October 21, the final stage of preparations for the upcoming meetings with European allies had finally begun.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, truly important events will take place during the week.
As the head of state noted, it is too early to reveal all the details.
He also pointed out the connection between Donald Trump's reluctance at this stage to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles and the fact that Putin's team is once again disrupting peace talks to end the war.
As foreign media have learned, official Kyiv and Brussels are currently preparing their own plan to end the war with Russia.
According to preliminary data, it consists of 12 points.
