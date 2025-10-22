Two people died in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack

On the night of October 22, Russian invaders struck the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. According to the latest reports, two civilians were killed in the city.
- The tragic incident underscores the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the severe consequences faced by innocent civilians.
- The international community condemns such acts of aggression and calls for an immediate end to the violence to prevent further loss of innocent lives.
Consequences of Russia's new attack on Kyiv
Current information was shared by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, and the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko.
As Tkachenko reported, a person died in the Dnipro district as a result of a night attack.
It was in this area that a fire broke out on the 8th-9th floors of a residential building as a result of a Russian strike, and the fire was later contained.
At 6:42, Timur Tkachenko officially confirmed that a second death was known in the capital.
A little later, Vitaliy Klitschko emphasized that in the Darnytsia district, a woman was injured as a result of debris hitting a non-residential building. Currently, doctors are providing her with assistance on the spot.
He later clarified that the number of victims had increased to 5.
In Kyiv, as a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 22, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building.
