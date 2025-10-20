Purchase of 25 Patriot systems for Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced the preparation of the contract

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a visit to Washington, discussed the possibility of signing a contract to supply Ukraine with 25 Patriot systems, which Kyiv will receive over several years.

Ukraine is ready to purchase 25 Patriot systems — Zelenskyy

According to Zelenskyy, 25 systems are a request from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but Ukraine will not be able to receive such a number of systems at once. We are talking about annual supplies. However, the difficulty is that the Patriot manufacturer has a queue to produce systems for other countries.

We will receive these 25 systems every year, different numbers in different years. The White House can change the queue if there is political will. We understand which European countries can give us this priority queue. There is more positive in this issue — we are now working to get the necessary solutions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the President says, key European NATO member states have Patriot systems that belong to the United States. And Ukraine can also receive these complexes if there is "goodwill" and assistance from the White House.

It is planned that the funds needed to purchase 25 Patriot systems will come from the use of frozen Russian assets, and the financial basis for this deal has already been worked out.

Of course, we also need to work on another source of funding. We have 28 bilateral security agreements with countries today. Finding the finances and making the advance payment is a task, and within the framework of these agreements it is realistic.

On September 29, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany would transfer two more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of 2025. This will happen with the support of Norwegian partners.