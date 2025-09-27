Israel's Patriot air defense system has been operating in Ukraine for a month
Category
World
Publication date

Israel's Patriot air defense system has been operating in Ukraine for a month

Patriot
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Israeli Patriot air defense system has been operating in Ukraine for a month, and in the fall, Ukraine will receive two more Patriot systems.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has been using the Israeli Patriot air defense system for a month and is set to acquire two more systems in the fall, as announced by President Zelenskyy.
  • The addition of Patriot systems from Israel signifies a significant boost in the military capabilities of Ukraine, enhancing its defense mechanisms.
  • President Zelenskyy plans for Ukraine to obtain Patriot and Himars missiles through the PURL mechanism, with support from NATO allies.

Ukraine received Patriot air defense systems from Israel

Zelenskyy announced this at a briefing on September 27 following his trip to the United States.

The Israeli complex has been operating in Ukraine for a month. We will receive two Patriot systems in the fall. I will not say more about Patriot.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy previously reported that the first packages of American weapons that Ukraine will receive at the expense of other NATO allies under the PURL mechanism will include Patriot and Himars missiles.

In May 2025, The New York Times reported that the Patriot system, which was based in Israel, would be sent to Ukraine after modernization.

It was noted then that, taking into account the "Israeli system" and another one from Germany or Greece, Ukraine would have a total of 10 Patriot systems.

In June, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky reported that Patriot systems, which were protecting Israeli airspace, are now in Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany will transfer 2 Patriot systems to Ukraine at once
Germany announced the provision of Patriot to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US to sell Patriot system and additional equipment to Ukraine
Ukraine will continue to receive US weapons
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Missiles for Patriot and HIMARS will be included in the new aid package to Ukraine under the PURL initiative
Office of the President of Ukraine
HIMARS

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?