Israel's Patriot air defense system has been operating in Ukraine for a month

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Israeli Patriot air defense system has been operating in Ukraine for a month, and in the fall, Ukraine will receive two more Patriot systems.

Zelenskyy announced this at a briefing on September 27 following his trip to the United States.

The Israeli complex has been operating in Ukraine for a month. We will receive two Patriot systems in the fall. I will not say more about Patriot. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy previously reported that the first packages of American weapons that Ukraine will receive at the expense of other NATO allies under the PURL mechanism will include Patriot and Himars missiles.

In May 2025, The New York Times reported that the Patriot system, which was based in Israel, would be sent to Ukraine after modernization.

It was noted then that, taking into account the "Israeli system" and another one from Germany or Greece, Ukraine would have a total of 10 Patriot systems. Share

In June, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky reported that Patriot systems, which were protecting Israeli airspace, are now in Ukraine.