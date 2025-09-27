Israel's Patriot air defense system has been operating in Ukraine for a month

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Israeli Patriot air defense system has been operating in Ukraine for a month, and in the fall, Ukraine will receive two more Patriot systems.
Ukraine received Patriot air defense systems from Israel
Zelenskyy announced this at a briefing on September 27 following his trip to the United States.
Zelenskyy previously reported that the first packages of American weapons that Ukraine will receive at the expense of other NATO allies under the PURL mechanism will include Patriot and Himars missiles.
In May 2025, The New York Times reported that the Patriot system, which was based in Israel, would be sent to Ukraine after modernization.
In June, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky reported that Patriot systems, which were protecting Israeli airspace, are now in Ukraine.
