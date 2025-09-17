Missiles for Patriot and HIMARS will be included in the new aid package to Ukraine under the PURL initiative
Missiles for Patriot and HIMARS will be included in the new aid package to Ukraine under the PURL initiative

Office of the President of Ukraine
HIMARS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in October the PURL initiative fund could increase to $3.5-3.6 billion. The new aid package will include Patriot and HIMARS missiles.

  • Ukraine is set to receive a new aid package of up to $3.6 billion in October under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.
  • The aid package will include Patriot and HIMARS missiles to meet Ukraine's priority needs for weaponry.
  • The PURL initiative aims to provide Ukraine with essential weapons and technology through voluntary contributions from NATO member states.

Ukraine will soon receive a new aid package from PURL

The head of state announced this during a joint meeting with media representatives, together with European Parliament President Roberta Metzola.

We received over $2 billion from partners specifically for the PURL program. We will receive more money in October. I think we will have somewhere between $3.5 and $3.6 billion.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He confirmed that the funds from this fund will go to the first two packages of US military aid that are currently being formed. The budget for each package is $500 million.

These packages — I won't go into all the details — will definitely contain missiles for Patriot and for HIMARS.

The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative is a new mechanism focused on supplying Ukraine with weapons from a list of prioritized needs. It allows NATO member states to finance the supply of American weapons and technology through voluntary contributions.

11 countries have already joined the PURL program. As of September 6, two billion dollars had been raised under the new initiative. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working to increase funding for this program.

