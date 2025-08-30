US to sell Patriot system and additional equipment to Ukraine

The US State Department has made a positive decision on the sale of Patriot air defense systems and related equipment to Ukraine for about $179.1 million.

Ukraine will continue to receive US weapons

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency made an official statement on this matter.

The key elements of the new package will be:

classified and unclassified spare parts;

technical support and training;

software and its updates;

modification kits, test equipment, communications equipment and accessories;

engineering and logistical assistance;

the Field Observation Program and the International Engineering Services Program.

The US State Department believes that this decision by Donald Trump's team will significantly strengthen Ukraine's ability to confront current and future threats.

In addition, it is indicated that the new package will provide it with a more powerful air defense system for self-defense missions and support for regional security.

This potential sale supports the foreign policy and national interests of the United States by strengthening the security of a partner country that contributes to political stability and economic development in Europe, the official statement said. Share

The American authorities also reiterated that the sale would not reduce US defense capabilities.