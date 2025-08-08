Ukrainian Patriot radar repaired in Germany after being damaged by Russian shelling

The involvement of the NATO Security Assistance and Training Initiative for Ukraine (NSATU) helped restore and return to Ukraine a severely damaged Patriot radar complex, which industry representatives considered impossible to repair.
Ukrainian Patriot radar repaired in Germany
This was stated by Major General Mike Keller, Deputy Commander of NSATU.
He added that last week the restored radar had already recorded its first hit.
The general spoke about the three main "pillars" of assistance to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, namely material assistance, including the aforementioned equipment repairs, as well as coordination of military training and ensuring the future of the Ukrainian army.
The deputy head of NSATU said that about 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers have now been trained. He noted that NATO military personnel have also learned a lot from the Ukrainians.
Regarding securing the future of the Ukrainian army, the Deputy Head of the Initiative emphasized the importance of achieving interoperability with NATO.
