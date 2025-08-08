Ukrainian Patriot radar repaired in Germany after being damaged by Russian shelling
Ukraine
Ukrainian Patriot radar repaired in Germany after being damaged by Russian shelling

Patriot
Source:  Ukrinform

The involvement of the NATO Security Assistance and Training Initiative for Ukraine (NSATU) helped restore and return to Ukraine a severely damaged Patriot radar complex, which industry representatives considered impossible to repair.

  • The NATO Security Assistance and Training Initiative for Ukraine successfully repaired a severely damaged Patriot radar complex in Germany, which industry experts deemed impossible to restore.
  • German specialists collaborated with NSATU to work tirelessly and restore the damaged equipment, defying industry expectations of impossibility.
  • NSATU's assistance not only repaired the Patriot radar system but also provided training to Ukrainian soldiers, enhancing the army's capabilities and fostering closer interaction with NATO.

This was stated by Major General Mike Keller, Deputy Commander of NSATU.

A few months ago, the Patriot radar complex was seriously damaged. We returned the radar to Germany, and industry representatives told us that restoration was impossible. How long does it take to make a new one? Years. We did not agree with that. From Wiesbaden, we brought in real craftsmen from the German air force. They worked 16 hours a day, Monday through Saturday, and in July we delivered the repaired radar back to Ukraine.

Mike Keller

Mike Keller

Deputy Commander of NSATU

He added that last week the restored radar had already recorded its first hit.

The general spoke about the three main "pillars" of assistance to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, namely material assistance, including the aforementioned equipment repairs, as well as coordination of military training and ensuring the future of the Ukrainian army.

The deputy head of NSATU said that about 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers have now been trained. He noted that NATO military personnel have also learned a lot from the Ukrainians.

They fight every day. Their experience in tactical infantry combat, especially with drones, is incredibly valuable to us. We need to rethink many of our own approaches.

Regarding securing the future of the Ukrainian army, the Deputy Head of the Initiative emphasized the importance of achieving interoperability with NATO.

